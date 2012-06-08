SINGAPORE, June 8 Gold traded little changed on
Friday following a sharp sell-off in the previous session after
U.S. central bank chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus,
disappointing investors and dampening gold's appeal as a hedge
against monetary easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,588.06 an ounce by
0023 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of more than 2 percent.
It dropped nearly 2 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged up 0.1 percent to $1,589.70.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
gold bugs on Thursday by offering few clues that further
monetary easing was imminent, but said the central bank was
ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount.
* China announced a surprise interest rate cut to combat
faltering growth, underlining concern among policymakers
worldwide that the euro zone's deepening crisis is threatening
the health of the global economy.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to
ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rating was
cut by three notches on Thursday amid expectations it may soon
seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts.
* The Fitch downgrade came after a better-than-expected
Spanish bond auction, which helped push 10-year Spanish yields
back down to 6 percent.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism
about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S.
stimulus.
* The euro and commodity currencies nursed modest losses on
Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise Chinese interest
rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S. central bank offered
no hint of imminent monetary stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Trade data April
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA April
1230 U.S. International trade April
1400 U.S. Wholesale trade April
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1588.06 -1.09 -0.07 1.55
Spot Silver 28.57 -0.01 -0.03 3.18
Spot Platinum 1438.99 4.84 +0.34 3.30
Spot Palladium 622.47 3.99 +0.65 -4.60
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1589.70 1.70 +0.11 1.46 1485
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.53 0.00 +0.00 2.20 503
Euro/Dollar 1.2547
Dollar/Yen 79.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)