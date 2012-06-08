* COMEX gold futures lead falls on stop-loss selling

* Spot gold may retreat to $1,531.49/oz - technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders, weekly; 1930 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, June 8 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, extending a sell-off from the previous session when the U.S. central bank chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus, disappointing investors and dampening the appeal of gold as a hedge against monetary easing.

COMEX gold led the decline as stop-loss selling kicked in when prices traded lower to around $1,580 level, after the most-active contract for August delivery tumbled more than 2 percent in the previous session, traders said.

"Everybody put their orders in and that triggered a waterfall of stops," said a Singapore-based trader.

Spot gold lost 1.25 percent to $1,569.25 an ounce by 0303 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of more than 3 percent. It fell to a one-week low of $1,561.44 earlier in the day.

The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery tumbled nearly 2 percent to $1,556.4, and recovered some losses to $1,571.

Gold bulls had hoped for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to signal further monetary easing, especially after last Friday's U.S. employment data showed a surprisingly weak job market.

But Bernanke refrained from hinting at any short-term aid, though he said the central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mounted.

"Gold bulls were very disappointed by the Bernanke testimony yesterday," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, but added that given the grim situation in the euro zone and less-than-robust data out of the United States in recent weeks, the Fed may take up easing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rating was cut by three notches on Thursday amid expectations it may soon seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts.

The euro edged lower against the dollar while the greenback rose nearly half a percent against a basket of currencies, putting pressure on dollar-priced commodities.

Spot silver fell 1.2 percent to $28.24, on course for a 1.4 percent decline from a week earlier, its sharpest weekly fall in four weeks.

Investors shrugged off a surprise interest cut by China, as the world's second-largest economy tries to combat faltering growth.

Precious metals prices 0303 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1569.25 -19.90 -1.25 0.35 Spot Silver 28.24 -0.34 -1.19 1.99 Spot Platinum 1425.69 -8.46 -0.59 2.35 Spot Palladium 619.20 0.72 +0.12 -5.10 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1571.00 -17.00 -1.07 0.27 19217 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.21 -0.32 -1.12 1.06 5323 Euro/Dollar 1.2526 Dollar/Yen 79.47 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)