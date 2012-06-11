* Spot platinum up 2 percent; spot palladium leads the pack

* Spot gold signals mixed - technicals

* Coming up: France industrial output, April; 0645 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold firmed on Monday, after the European finance ministers' decision to help Spain's battered banks boosted riskier assets and pressured the dollar, but gold's gains were outpaced by those in precious metals with industrial applications.

Silver, platinum and palladium outshone gold, with palladium leading the pack with 2.4-percent increase, its largest one-day rise in two months.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks, sending relief to investors increasingly worried about the bloc's debt crisis.

"There's a strong rebound in risk appetite after the Spain deal," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "The surprisingly strong China trade data is also lending support to riskier assets."

China's imports of key commodities in May confounded expectations of a fall, with crude oil shipments at a record high and both copper and iron ore imports unexpectedly rising more than 10 percent from a month ago.

Interest in traditional safe havens, such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, eased, with the dollar index down 0.8 percent, logging its deepest one-day decline since November 2011.

Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,598.79 an ounce by 0149 GMT, retreating from an intra-day high of $1,607.95. It lost nearly 2 percent last week.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,609.3, before paring some gains to $1,600.30.

Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426 contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly rise since September 2009.

Speculative net longs in silver also surged, up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week earlier -- the lowest level since November 2008.

Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day high of $29, before easing to $28.86.

Platinum group metals also staged impressive gains, with spot platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,446.99 and spot palladium up 2.4 percent at $624.47.

Platinum and palladium are widely used in producing autocatalysts that reduce toxic exhaust.

Precious metals prices 0149 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1598.79 4.94 +0.31 2.24 Spot Silver 28.86 0.38 +1.33 4.23 Spot Platinum 1446.99 24.99 +1.76 3.88 Spot Palladium 624.47 14.82 +2.43 -4.30 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1600.30 8.90 +0.56 2.14 10106 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.82 0.35 +1.23 3.24 3133 Euro/Dollar 1.2641 Dollar/Yen 79.65 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)