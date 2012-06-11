* Spot platinum up 2 percent; spot palladium leads the pack
* Spot gold signals mixed - technicals
* Coming up: France industrial output, April; 0645 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold firmed on Monday, after
the European finance ministers' decision to help Spain's
battered banks boosted riskier assets and pressured the dollar,
but gold's gains were outpaced by those in precious metals with
industrial applications.
Silver, platinum and palladium outshone gold, with palladium
leading the pack with 2.4-percent increase, its largest one-day
rise in two months.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering
banks, sending relief to investors increasingly worried about
the bloc's debt crisis.
"There's a strong rebound in risk appetite after the Spain
deal," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "The
surprisingly strong China trade data is also lending support to
riskier assets."
China's imports of key commodities in May confounded
expectations of a fall, with crude oil shipments at a record
high and both copper and iron ore imports unexpectedly rising
more than 10 percent from a month ago.
Interest in traditional safe havens, such as the dollar and
U.S. Treasuries, eased, with the dollar index down 0.8
percent, logging its deepest one-day decline since November
2011.
Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,598.79 an ounce by
0149 GMT, retreating from an intra-day high of $1,607.95. It
lost nearly 2 percent last week.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,609.3, before
paring some gains to $1,600.30.
Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and
futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426
contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly
rise since September 2009.
Speculative net longs in silver also surged,
up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week
earlier -- the lowest level since November 2008.
Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day
high of $29, before easing to $28.86.
Platinum group metals also staged impressive gains, with
spot platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,446.99 and spot
palladium up 2.4 percent at $624.47.
Platinum and palladium are widely used in producing
autocatalysts that reduce toxic exhaust.
Precious metals prices 0149 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1598.79 4.94 +0.31 2.24
Spot Silver 28.86 0.38 +1.33 4.23
Spot Platinum 1446.99 24.99 +1.76 3.88
Spot Palladium 624.47 14.82 +2.43 -4.30
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1600.30 8.90 +0.56 2.14 10106
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.82 0.35 +1.23 3.24 3133
Euro/Dollar 1.2641
Dollar/Yen 79.65
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
Editing by Miral Fahmy