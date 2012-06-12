SINGAPORE, June 12 Gold edged lower on Tuesday for the first time in two sessions but losses were limited because investors, who now doubt the effectiveness of the euro zone's bailout plan for Spain's banks, still believed in gold's safe-haven status.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by 0032 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also inched down 0.3 percent, to $1,591.40.

* The initial euphoria in the financial market over the euro zone's decision to shore up Spain's banking sector quickly fizzled, as investors worried about the bailout's impact on public debt.

* Riskier assets, including equities, base metals and oil, slid as the market sentiment soured, outpacing losses in precious metals.

* Spanish and Italian bond yields rose after the short-lived relief rally.

* Investors are waiting for the Greek elections on June 17, which could decide Greece's future in the euro zone with voters split over a 130 billion euro international bailout which has kept afloat the economy.

* European finance officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he was not convinced that current economic circumstances call for additional monetary easing "quite yet."

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy.

* The euro held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after erasing strong gains in the previous session as the relief brought by Spain's bank bailout deal quickly gave way to worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0530 India Industrial Output yy Apr 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Import prices mm May 1800 U.S. Federal budget,$ May 2350 Japan Machinery orders April

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1589.89 -5.06 -0.32 1.67 Spot Silver 28.38 -0.12 -0.42 2.49 Spot Platinum 1426.24 -10.04 -0.70 2.39 Spot Palladium 616.72 -0.33 -0.05 -5.48 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1591.40 -5.40 -0.34 1.57 3468 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.36 -0.26 -0.91 1.58 605 Euro/Dollar 1.2479 Dollar/Yen 79.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)