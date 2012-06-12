* Euphoria from Spanish bank aid plan dissipates
* Euro, stocks steady but confidence in Europe weak
* Platinum languishes despite production threats
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 12 Gold eased below $1,590 an ounce
on Tuesday as concerns over the efficacy of the weekend aid
package for Spain's banks and upcoming elections in Greece
eroded confidence in the outlook for the euro, and as hopes for
fresh U.S. monetary easing faded.
Other commodity prices were also weak, with crude oil
falling back towards the year's lows, and base metals like
copper and aluminium slipping.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,589.06 an ounce
at 0953 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $6.30 an ounce at $1,590.50.
Prices fell below $1,600 an ounce last week as expectations
for a fresh round of potentially dollar-negative quantitative
easing in the United States, sparked by very weak jobs data,
dissipated.
While rising risk aversion in the euro zone has not tended
to boost interest in gold as a haven from risk, signs that the
economic crisis is having an impact in the United States have
tended to push prices higher.
"Gold is sitting waiting for something to happen, but I
would argue it is waiting for something to happen in the United
States, rather than Europe," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said.
"(We need) more clarity in the United States over whether
the economic data is going to improve again... or whether the
weakening data is a sign of slower economic growth, and that
therefore the Fed will have to do something."
"For me, the focus is definitely on the U.S. side of the
Atlantic. In the meantime, gold is going up, down or sideways
dependent on what is going on in the euro/dollar rate, and there
isn't a great deal else that is moving it around."
Gold recovered from earlier lows as the euro steadied
against the dollar, with selling pressure driven by concerns
over Spain's bank bailout easing, but the currency still looked
vulnerable ahead of Sunday's Greek election.
European stocks firmed in choppy trade, while Italian and
Spanish government bond yields extended their rise as a weekend
aid deal for Spanish banks failed to ease fears about the
country's ability to fund itself.
"The initial euphoria on Sunday night over the 'Spanish
rescue' has abated and quite rightly too," Marex Spectron said
in a note. "The markets are back in wait and see mode."
"We have the Greek election on Sunday and then the FOMC
meeting next week. Ahead of these, I'm not going to look for too
much apart from the usual thin, nervous moves."
CHARTISTS SEE SUPPORT
Analysts who study past price moves for clues as to the next
direction of trade identified strong support for gold just below
current levels. In a note, Societe Generale technical analysts
said support at $1,587, and certainly at $1,580, would hold.
Barclays Capital said in a note that it sees near-term
support at $1,579, and is neutral on gold in the medium term.
"Selling interest near 1650 keeps gold within the seasonal
midyear range," it said. "While 1520 underpins, we look for a
move above 1700 to signal further upside toward 1800."
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1
percent at $28.46 an ounce. Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored
warehouses SI-STX-COMEX held near their highest since at least
1997 at 143.5 million ounces.
Holdings of silver-backed exhange-traded funds monitored by
Reuters rose by 570,000 ounces from June 10 to
June 11, Reuters data showed, after an inflow into the Julius
Baer Physical Silver fund.
Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,432.74 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.2 percent at $617.97
an ounce.
Platinum prices are failing to benefit from fresh concerns
over South African output of the metal, despite Monday's
announcement that number four platinum miner Aquarius Platinum
would suspend operations at its Marikana joint venture.
"Prices will need to recover to around $2,000 an ounce to
justify further investments in the industry and restart
suspended operations at the Marikana platinum mine," investment
bank Fairfax said in a note.
