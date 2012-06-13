SINGAPORE, June 13 Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, retaining gains from the previous session as investors stayed nervous over Spain's finance after the country's borrowing costs rose to euro-era highs.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.09 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,610.50.

* Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the history of the euro zone on Tuesday, edging closer to the 7 percent danger level and fuelling worries over whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking bailout.

* This followed euro zone finance ministers' agreement over the weekend to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain's ailing banks, as investors remained skittish over Madrid's finance.

* Fitch Ratings downgraded 18 Spanish banks less than a week after the agency cut the country's sovereign debt rating.

* Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on Thursday. Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial from the Italian prime minister.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.

* The euro traded nearly flat against the dollar on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Apr 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA May 1230 U.S. Producer prices mm May 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm May 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy May 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm May 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Apr 2100 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1609.09 -0.41 -0.03 2.90 Spot Silver 28.86 -0.08 -0.28 4.23 Spot Platinum 1450.74 3.61 +0.25 4.15 Spot Palladium 618.63 -1.77 -0.29 -5.19 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1610.50 -3.30 -0.20 2.79 2027 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.83 -0.12 -0.41 3.28 450 Euro/Dollar 1.2497 Dollar/Yen 79.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)