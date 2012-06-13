* Spain bond yields at euro-era high
* Investors eye weekend Greek election, next week's FOMC
meeting
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, May; 1230 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 13 Gold perched above $1,600 an
ounce on Wednesday, retaining most of its gains from the
previous session as prices were supported by persistent worries
over Spain's surging borrowing costs.
Gold has attracted occasional safe-haven flow in the past
few weeks, after moving in tandem with riskier assets since late
last year as the euro zone debt crisis squeezed liquidity and
rattled financial markets.
"In the short term, gold prices may remain very volatile
following the ebb and flow in the news on Spain and euro zone
crisis," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
"But expectations on monetary policy have shifted a little
after the bad numbers on the U.S. job market and China's recent
rate cut raised hopes on further easing, which will help gold
climb after the near-term fluctuation."
Spain's 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the
euro-era on Tuesday, edging closer to the 7 percent danger level
and leaving investors worried about Madrid's access to the bond
market, while Fitch Ratings downgraded 18 Spanish banks less
than a week after it cut the country's sovereign debt rating.
Investors are focusing on a string of events later this
month, including Greek elections on June 17 that may decide
whether the country will exit the euro and a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting next week which could shed light on the
central bank's stance on monetary easing.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,608.39 an ounce by
0259 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged
down 0.3 percent to $1,609.70.
The euro, which has been a major influence on gold prices in
recent months, was stuck in a range as investors shied away from
the market ahead of an Italian bond sale on Thursday and
Greece's weekend election.
The price rise towards $1,620 overnight attracted some scrap
selling from Asia, but the flow has slowed as prices ease,
dealers said.
"We see some light buying from investors at current level,
which is seen as too expensive by jewellers," said a
Singapore-based dealer, adding that gold bar premiums were
quoted at 80 cents to $1 an ounce above London prices.
"There is not much action in the market as everyone is
waiting for more news out of Europe."
Spot silver lost 0.4 percent to $28.82, having
attempted to breach $29 earlier for the third straight day.
"Silver remains subdued as it approaches the $28.75-$29.25
resistance zone," said Triland Metals in a note, adding that
$27.5-$28 will lend support to silver which has a dual nature of
being a precious and an industrial metal.
"The market is leaning towards the industrial side of its
split personality and consequently rallies, for now, are muted."
Precious metals prices 0259 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1608.39 -1.11 -0.07 2.85
Spot Silver 28.82 -0.12 -0.41 4.08
Spot Platinum 1448.19 1.06 +0.07 3.96
Spot Palladium 617.60 -2.80 -0.45 -5.35
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1609.70 -4.10 -0.25 2.74 4888
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.79 -0.16 -0.55 3.13 1159
Euro/Dollar 1.2481
Dollar/Yen 79.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)