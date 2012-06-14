SINGAPORE, June 14 Gold traded steady on
Thursday after posting a fourth straight session of gains in the
previous session when weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for
monetary stimulus, and investors remain nervous before the
make-or-break Greek election on Sunday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce by
0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also
traded little changed at $1,618.
* U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May
and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, adding
to evidence of a slowdown in the economic recovery and raising
hopes of further easing by the Federal Reserve.
* Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service cut its
rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to Baa3 from
A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's
banks will increase the country's debt burden.
* Spain will soon follow Portugal, Ireland and Greece in
seeking an international sovereign bailout, say a slim majority
of economists polled by Reuters just days after Madrid sought up
to 100 billion euros to rescue its banks.
* French President Francois Hollande warned on Wednesday
that some countries in Europe would want Greece to be forced out
of the euro zone if it did not respect its engagement to
international creditors after the June 17 election.
* Investors are eyeing an Italian bond auction later in the
day, after the country's one-year borrowing costs hit a
six-month high at a debt auction on Wednesday on worries about
Rome's ability to manage its debt burden.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in
Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on
Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy May
1230 U.S. CPI May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.69 -0.39 -0.02 3.38
Spot Silver 28.84 -0.09 -0.31 4.15
Spot Platinum 1457.24 -2.24 -0.15 4.61
Spot Palladium 616.50 -0.83 -0.13 -5.52
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1618.00 -1.40 -0.09 3.27 880
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.81 -0.13 -0.45 3.21 139
Euro/Dollar 1.2572
Dollar/Yen 79.32
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)