* Gold on 6th day of gains, longest winning streak since Aug

* Eyes on Greek election; Spain and Italy risks high

* U.S. jobless claims rose for fifth time in six weeks

* Coming up: U.S. industrial production, May; 1315 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, June 15 Gold edged up on Friday, extending its winning streak to a sixth session as sluggish U.S. data boosted hopes for monetary easing, while investors were looking to a key vote in Greece on weekend that threatens to break up the euro zone.

For a second day in a row, data pointed to a slower U.S. recovery, opening the door wider for the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch more stimulus, which would help burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,625.59 an ounce by 1,625.59 GMT, on course for a 2-percent weekly rise, matching a winning streak since October.

The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery gained nearly half a percent to $1,626.90.

While investors will be keeping an eye on the Fed's policy meeting next week for fresh trading cues after latest disappointing state jobless claims data, for now the spotlight is on Sunday's Greek vote that will decide whether the country will stay in the euro zone.

Bullion has seen some safe-haven inflows in recent days, up more than 2 percent in six sessions, due to the rising risk of a financial market turmoil in the event of a messy Greek exit from the bloc and hopes for more easing from the Fed.

Authorities in the world's major economies are preparing for a possible market storm or public panic after the elections should radical leftists win.

"It probably won't be a catastrophic weekend, though from a risk/award perspective I think people are steering clear of markets where they can," said a Singapore-based trader.

PROBLEMS BEYOND GREECE

Spanish benchmark bond yields rose above the dangerous 7 percent level on Thursday, while Italy's bond auction on Thursday met with better-than-expected demand though borrowing costs rose sharply.

"The more pressing issue is the bigger economies that really matter -- Spain and Italy, which have serious problems that are reflected in bond market yields," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

"The high yields indicate we need to see dramatic reforms, and here the big risks lie."

Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of $1,498.5, breaching the 50-day moving average at around $1,495. The metal traded up half a percent to $1,494.19, headed for a nearly 5 percent weekly rise.

Spot palladium hit $638.25, its highest since early May. It was up 0.7 percent at $634.40, poised for a 4 percent climb on the week.

Precious metals prices 0325 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1625.59 3.29 +0.20 3.95 Spot Silver 28.74 0.15 +0.52 3.79 Spot Platinum 1494.19 7.66 +0.52 7.26 Spot Palladium 634.40 4.52 +0.72 -2.77 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1626.90 7.30 +0.45 3.84 6221 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.71 0.30 +1.05 2.83 1413 Euro/Dollar 1.2629 Dollar/Yen 79.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)