* Buyers on sidelines ahead of Greek elections
* Gold set for near 2 pct weekly gain on U.S. easing talk
* Risk aversion eases after cenbanks signal support for
markets
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 15 Gold prices held firm above
$1,620 an ounce in Europe on Friday as caution ahead of Greek
elections this weekend, which could determine its continued
membership in the euro zone currency bloc, kept buyers on the
sidelines.
No Greek party has called for euro exit, but the leftist
SYRIZA party, which is running neck-and-neck with the
conservative New Democracy party, rejects the terms of a bailout
struck with creditors in February, without which Greece will
default.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent $1,623.50 an ounce at
0936 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were up $4.80 an ounce at $1,624.40.
"Not many will dare take on fresh longs ahead of the weekend
given gold's peculiar behaviour recently, when it swings back
and forth with or against risk sentiment," VTB Capital analyst
Andrey Kryuchenkov said.
"We should stall near this week's highs below 1630, with all
attention on Greece, and then the G20 summit next week."
Gold is set to rise nearly 2 percent this week and has found
good support after a spate of soft U.S. data and speculation
that the euro zone crisis could hamper U.S. growth fuelled talk
of more quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve.
That would likely undermine the dollar and lead to fresh
volatility in the currency markets, potentially boosting
interest in gold as an alternative asset. It tends to benefit
from weakness in the U.S. currency, in which it is priced.
It held its ground on Friday as the euro stood little
changed against the dollar, with investors trimming bearish bets
on expectations that major economies' central banks will step in
to counter any adverse fallout from Sunday's election in Greece.
Risk aversion in the wider financial markets eased a touch
as central banks indicated they stood ready to take steps,
including coordinated action, to deal with the risk of a Greek
exit from the euro zone. European shares rose, while Spanish and
Italian bond yields fell.
"The next big event in the gold world is likely to be the
Greek election," HSBC said in a note. "Gold may be caught
between the election and U.S. monetary expectations."
RESISTANCE AT $1,641/OZ
From a chart perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues as to the future direction of trade identify
resistance for gold at $1,641 an ounce. "Above there opens our
1700 target," Barclays Capital said in a note.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the
SPDR Gold Trust in New York, said its holdings rose just
over 3 tonnes on Thursday, their biggest one-day increase since
June 1.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $28.66 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio, which
measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of
gold, rose back towards its 2012 high as gold outperformed.
Investors' confidence in silver was battered by two sharp
corrections last year, which saw the metal lose a third of its
value in the six sessions after it hit record highs in April,
and fall 36 percent in three days in September.
Spot platinum was little changed at $1,486.24 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.3 percent at $631.47
an ounce.
Platinum's ratio to gold ticked back up on Friday as gold
prices outperformed, having dropped back from five-month highs
earlier in June. Platinum prices have received little support
from threats to South African mine supply, which is being
hampered by low metal prices.
"Platinum prices need to rise to around $1,650 an ounce in
order for South African platinum producers to be profitable,"
Natixis said in a weekly report.
"Lower prices will lead to a protracted period of cutbacks
and restricted development which will bring the market back into
equilibrium via a slowdown in future supply."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)