SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold fell for the first time
in seven sessions on Monday, with Greek's pro-bailout parties on
course to win a slim majority at Sunday's election, calming
fears of Athens leaving the euro zone and reducing bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,611.59 an ounce by
2251 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9 percent to
$1,613.60.
Gold's fall came even as the euro hit a one-month high
against the U.S. dollar, which would normally support gold
prices, after Greek poll projections showed parties committed to
staying in the single currency were on track to secure a slim
parliamentary majority.
Sunday's election result looked likely to yield a coalition
government led by conservative New Democracy but leaves an
emboldened SYRIZA bloc to rally angry opposition in the streets
to the punishing terms of the bailout.
Despite Monday's loss, spot gold is up more than 3 percent
so far in June, with investors likely to remain nervous on what
awaits the euro zone after the Greek poll, given high borrowing
costs in Spain and Italy and the continued threat of the
region's debt crisis to the global economy.
