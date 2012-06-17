SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday, with Greek's pro-bailout parties on course to win a slim majority at Sunday's election, calming fears of Athens leaving the euro zone and reducing bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,611.59 an ounce by 2251 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9 percent to $1,613.60.

Gold's fall came even as the euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar, which would normally support gold prices, after Greek poll projections showed parties committed to staying in the single currency were on track to secure a slim parliamentary majority.

Sunday's election result looked likely to yield a coalition government led by conservative New Democracy but leaves an emboldened SYRIZA bloc to rally angry opposition in the streets to the punishing terms of the bailout.

Despite Monday's loss, spot gold is up more than 3 percent so far in June, with investors likely to remain nervous on what awaits the euro zone after the Greek poll, given high borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and the continued threat of the region's debt crisis to the global economy. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)