* Gold falls for first time in seven sessions
* But still up more than 3 pct in June, investors nervous
* Specs raise gold, silver longs
By Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold fell for the first time
in seven sessions on Monday as the risk of a Greek exit from the
euro zone subsided after parties backing a bailout for the
country won an election, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal.
The initial vote results drew expressions of relief from the
Group of Seven industrialised economies, saying that it was in
"all our interests" for Greece to remain in the euro zone while
respecting its international bailout commitments.
Despite the loss, gold is still up more than 3 percent so
far in June, with investors likely to remain nervous on what
awaits the euro zone after the Greek poll, given high borrowing
costs in Spain and Italy and the continued threat of the
region's debt crisis to the global economy.
Gold fell more than 1 percent to a low of $1,606.49
an ounce before bouncing to $1,623.56 by 0043 GMT, down $4.23.
Bullion is more than $200 below a record of around $1,920 struck
in September last year.
"Well, I think this is temporary. I mean if you look at the
chart, there was some big stop loss selling at $1,620. The move
is just quick." said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading,
Japan, at Standard Bank.
"The Greek situation looks ok for now, but I think there's
not much reason to sell," said Ikemizu, adding that markets are
still worried about other lingering problems in the euro zone.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped $3.30
an ounce to $1,624.80 an ounce.
Sunday's election result looked likely to yield a coalition
government in Greece led by conservative New Democracy but
leaves an emboldened SYRIZA bloc to rally angry opposition in
the streets to the punishing terms of the bailout.
The result buys time for the euro zone, which was braced for
a SYRIZA victory and the prospect of having to cut debt-ridden
Greece loose, potentially unleashing shocks that could break up
the single currency.
The euro jumped to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar
on Monday, but light volumes indicated that dealers were still
cautious on how the result would pan out.
Gold which often tracks movements in the euro ignored gains
in the single currency, but data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) indicated investors were still
generally bullish on gold.
Money managers raised their net length in gold by 1,258
lots, or around 1 percent, to 99,684 lots in the week to June
12, as signs of a slowing in the U.S. economic recovery and the
euro zone debt crisis fueled speculation of monetary stimulus
from central banks around the world.
Gold gained 2 percent last week, underpinned by hopes
of further U.S. monetary easing on signs that the American
economy's recovery is on shaky ground. Friday's weak U.S.
manufacturing output and consumer sentiment data fed that
attitude.
Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1623.56 -4.23 -0.26 3.82
Spot Silver 28.70 0.03 +0.10 3.65
Spot Platinum 1498.50 22.70 +1.54 7.57
Spot Palladium 633.50 10.30 +1.65 -2.91
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1624.80 -3.30 -0.20 3.70 10418
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.69 -0.05 -0.17 2.78 1758
Euro/Dollar 1.2709
Dollar/Yen 79.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford)