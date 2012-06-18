* Euro, stocks retreat from highs as election bounce
dissipates
* Gold prices recover from lows along with dollar, bunds
* US Fed meeting eyed for more monetary easing clues
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 18 Gold prices recovered much of
their early losses on Monday as appetite for higher-risk assets,
which followed a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek
elections, dwindled and the euro and Spanish and Italian stocks
and bonds fell.
The metal was still down for the first session in seven
after the election dampened talk that Greece was set to exit the
euro zone. But pessimism over the euro debt crisis quickly
returned.
Assets seen as safer such as German government bonds and the
dollar recovered from lows, while stocks, the euro and hard
commodities pared gains.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,624.04 an ounce
at 0959 GMT, off an early low of $1,606.49. U.S. gold futures
for August delivery were down $3.50 at $1,624.60.
"The battle has been won, but the war is far from over,"
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said. "That's what the
markets seem to be looking at this morning already, with the
rally proving to be very short-lived. One would have expected it
to last for at least the next couple of days."
"It seems the market is still in a negative mood, so we are
still expecting the slide on the commodity markets to continue.
This is definitely helping gold."
Safe-haven German bunds recovered from lows, while 10-year
Spanish government bond yields hit euro-era highs above 7
percent on persistent worries about Spain's fiscal and banking
problems.
The euro steadied against the dollar, paring gains,
while European shares moved lower.
Gold has moved in line with so-called safe havens this
month, since poor U.S. jobs data sparked speculation of more
monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.
Attention now is turning to this week's monetary policy
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The response to
the Greek election could potentially affect the FOMC decision,
Barclays Capital said in a note.
"(We) now expect the FOMC to ease policy further and see a
short-term extension of (stimulus programme) Operation Twist as
the most likely outcome," it said. "(That) would give the Fed a
few more months to sort out whether the recent softness in data
is ... payback for the warm winter weather or a more prolonged
slowdown."
"If the latter is the case, then more outright asset
purchases that expand the balance sheet (QE3) would become
likely," it said.
WAITING FOR A CORRECTION
Gold's early price fall failed to tempt buyers in major
consumer India back to the market, dealers said. Indian gold
demand is likely to remain sluggish in coming months due to lack
of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.
"Buying is slow as prices are still high," Ketan Shroff,
director at Mumbai gold wholesaler Pushpak Bullion, said.
"People are waiting for (a) correction."
Elsewhere data showed money managers raised net length in
gold by around 1 percent in the week to June 12 as signs of a
slowing in the U.S. economic recovery fuelled speculation of
monetary stimulus from central banks around the world.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds tracked by
Reuters rose last week, with the largest, New York's SPDR Gold
Trust, recording an inflow of 2.6 tonnes.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.4
percent at $28.56 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose towards its highs
for the year on Monday, breaking back above 56, as silver
underperformed.
"Although investment demand has tapered off lately in the
silver market, we still expect a lengthy period of negative real
interest rates in the United States to underpin a solid core of
investment demand for silver as a non-yielding asset, even in
the absence of a renewed round of QE," Morgan Stanley said in a
note.
Spot platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,484.75 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.9 percent at $628.75
an ounce.
