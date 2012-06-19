SINGAPORE, June 19 Gold edged down on Tuesday as
equities gave up some of the gains driven by enthusiasm over a
weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, and
investors shifted their focus to a policy meeting by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Investors are looking for hints for another round of
quantitative easing (QE) in the United States when the Federal
Open Market Committee releases a policy statement at the end of
its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 75 cents to $1,627.19 an ounce by
0034 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,625.54. On Monday,
bullion posted its seventh day of gains on lingering worries
about the debt crisis in Europe.
* U.S. gold for August delivery added $1.50 an ounce
to $1,628.50 an ounce.
* World leaders pressured Europe on Monday to take
ambitious new steps to resolve its debt crisis after a victory
for pro-bailout parties in a Greek election failed to calm
markets or ease worries that wider turmoil could derail the
global economy.
* Given a U.S. outlook that is weak but not recessionary,
the Fed meeting on Wednesday could opt for extending "Operation
Twist", its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by
selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones,
economists said.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,689.46, losing
some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial
enthusiasm over the victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece
gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks.
The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the
previous session after the optimism over Greece gave way to the
worry over Spain, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as
unsustainable.
* Crude futures continued to slide on Tuesday as an increase
in bad Spanish loans fuelled fears that Europe's debt crisis was
taking a turn for the worse, further crimping global oil demand.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly
1230 U.S. Building permits May
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1627.19 -0.75 -0.05 4.05
Spot Silver 28.76 0.05 +0.17 3.86
Spot Platinum 1482.45 7.15 +0.48 6.42
Spot Palladium 630.95 3.87 +0.62 -3.30
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1628.50 1.50 +0.09 3.94 1276
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.73 0.06 +0.21 2.92 276
Euro/Dollar 1.2594
Dollar/Yen 78.97
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Robert Birsel)