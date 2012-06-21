SINGAPORE, June 21 Gold slipped for a third
straight day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped
short of launching another round of quantitative easing to
stimulate the economy, a move that could have boosted bullion's
appeal in times of uncertainty.
Investors had expected the Fed to extend its bond-buying
program dubbed "Operation Twist", but some were disappointed
after the central bank did not adopt more aggressive measures to
boost growth in the face of slower U.S. hiring and a festering
European debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $3.49 an ounce to $1,601.89 by 0030
GMT, having slipped to $1,520.29 an ounce on Wednesday, its
weakest since June 12 following the Fed's announcement.
* U.S. gold for August delivery dropped dropped
$12.80 an ounce to $1,603.00.
* The Fed expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267
billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term
securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing
costs down. The programme, which was due to expire this month,
will now run through the end of the year.
* But Wall Street's top bond firms still see a 50 percent
chance that the Fed will begin a third round of quantitative
easing to boost the U.S. economy even after it extended its
current stimulus program on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as the yen
weakened slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short
of a third round of quantitative easing and satisfied itself
with just a dash of monetary stimulus.
* The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the
Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and
said it was ready to do more if necessary.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI June
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI June
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S Markit Mfg PMI June
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity June
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1601.89 -3.49 -0.22 2.44
Spot Silver 27.94 -0.16 -0.57 0.90
Spot Platinum 1447.50 -2.90 -0.20 3.91
Spot Palladium 613.15 -1.60 -0.26 -6.03
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1603.00 -12.80 -0.79 2.31 1800
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.90 -0.49 -1.74 -0.07 2917
Euro/Dollar 1.2665
Dollar/Yen 79.39
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)