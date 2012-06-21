* Spot gold to fall to $1,580-technicals
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 21 Gold slipped for a third
straight day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped
short of launching another round of quantitative easing to
stimulate the economy, a move that could have boosted bullion's
appeal in times of uncertainty.
But lower prices were expected to attract purchases from
jewellers in Asia, while a fragile U.S. economy and the debt
crisis in Europe may eventually prompt the Fed to adopt more
aggressive measures to help the economy.
A Reuters poll showed Wall Street's top bond firms still
see a 50 percent chance of a third bout of quantitative easing
or "QE3", under which the Fed effectively creates money to fund
large asset purchases, to stimulate the economy.
Cash gold fell $5.62 an ounce to $1,599.76 by 0214
GMT. Gold rallied to its highest level in 2012 of around
$1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep
interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest.
"The fact is that the Federal Reserve's attitude hasn't
really changed at all," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity
trading, Japan, at Standard Bank.
"I mean if you read Bernanke's speech, he's still very
worried about unemployment. I am still bullish," said Ikemizu,
who expects gold to hold around $1,580 to $1,590 on the
downside.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at a news conference
after a two-day policy meeting, said the central bank was
concerned Europe's prolonged debt crisis was dampening U.S.
economic activity and employment.
The Fed expanded its bond-buying scheme dubbed "Operation
Twist" by $267 billion to keep long-term borrowing costs down.
The programme, which was due to expire this month, will now run
through the end of the year.
U.S. gold for August delivery fell more than 1
percent to a low of $1,598.10 an ounce before recovering
slightly to $1,600.90, still down $14.90.
Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down
interest rates and stimulate the economy had weakened the U.S.
dollar, boosted global stock markets and prompted investors to
turn to gold.
Shares in Asia edged down on Thursday after the Fed's
decision disappointed some investors, while the U.S. dollar held
off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies.
The physical market noted buying interest overnight,
keeping premium for gold bars steady at $1.20 an ounce to the
spot London prices in Hong Kong.
"We may see a bit of bargain hunting from jewellers later.
People are waiting for the downside. Premiums haven't changed
yet, but let's see what happens in the next few days," said a
dealer in Hong Kong. "It's seems that central banks are on the
buying side nowadays."
Kazakhstan's central bank plans to boost the share of gold
in its gold and foreign currency reserves to 20 percent from
14-15 percent, deputy bank chairman Bisengali Tadzhiyakov. [ID:
nL5E8HD0W8]
Kazakhstan is one of a number of countries, including
Russia, Mexico, Colombia and South Korea, that have built up
their official gold holdings in recent years.
Precious metals prices 0214 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1599.76 -5.62 -0.35 2.30
Spot Silver 27.86 -0.24 -0.85 0.61
Spot Platinum 1451.50 1.10 +0.08 4.20
Spot Palladium 612.73 -2.02 -0.33 -6.10
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1600.90 -14.90 -0.92 2.18 6657
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.83 -0.56 -1.99 -0.32 5573
Euro/Dollar 1.2660
Dollar/Yen 79.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Eric Meijer)