* Fed stops short of unveiling QE, extends Operation Twist
* Concerns over longer-term economic prospects underpin
* Gold/silver ratio rises towards year's high
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 21 Gold fell below $1,600 an ounce
in Europe on Thursday after the Federal Reserve disappointed
gold bulls by failing to announce more aggressive monetary
stimulus, though positioning ahead of the event prevented a
sharper fall.
After a policy meeting ending Wednesday, the Fed said it
would extend an existing bond programme aimed at bringing down
long-term borrowing costs and stimulating growth, dubbed
Operation Twist, but held fire on a new round of quantitative
easing that some investors had hoped for.
Gold had risen as high as $1,640.50 an ounce earlier this
month on hopes that the Fed would unveil fresh quantitative
easing measures to stimulate growth after a spate of
disappointing economic data.
Further monetary easing would maintain pressure on long-term
interest rates, keeping the opportunity cost of holding gold at
rock bottom as well as weighing on the dollar, which would stoke
demand for the metal as an alternative store of value.
Prices had retreated sharply ahead of the Fed statement as
speculation grew that full QE was off the table, but more light
selling was seen on Wednesday.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,599.19 an ounce
at 1018 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $15.50 an ounce at $1,600.30.
"I think people's estimation of the probability of QE III
was pretty low, but now we're seeing a bit of an unwind in
gold," Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said. "Looking forward
now to see what happens with U.S. data - the jobs data in
particular. The market will also be intensely focused on the
next FOMC in August."
"They can't really do anything additional really on
Operation Twist as that is set in motion for the next six
months," he said. "So if there's something in August, it will
either be some new unconventional measure, which is possible, or
what the market would really interpret bullishly is a further
extension of the Fed's balance sheet."
On the wider markets, European shares traded lower as
investors cashed in on a four-day rally after the Fed stopped
short of announcing more aggressive monetary stimulus and China
and Germany unveiled another batch of weak economic data.
The dollar rose versus the euro, while a retreat in Spanish
government bond yields after a debt auction and in safe-haven
German Bunds pointed to softer risk aversion.
However, concerns over the economic outlook at a global
level remained elevated.
"We are wary of the potential impact of the looming 'fiscal
cliff' in December, when the latest roll-over Bush-era tax
credits are due to end could see consumer purchasing power fall
substantially," investment bank Fairfax said in a note. "We
expect the Fed to take further action before this event to avert
yet another potential crisis."
"We see gold as attractively priced at these levels, and we
see the potential for further QE in the United States, China and
Europe as leading gold higher this year."
SOLID SUPPORT
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
moves for clues on the future direction of trade see solid
support for prices around $1,580/1,560. Further consolidation
around current levels is expected after the metal avoided too
sharp a drop on Wednesday.
Physical gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer
of the yellow metal, kept to the sidelines despite its price
fall, seeking a bigger retreat in spot prices. The rupee's fall
to a record low against the dollar kept local prices high.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5
percent at $27.92 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose above 57 on
Thursday, moving back towards the year's high, as the grey metal
underperformed.
Spot platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,455.25 an
ounce and spot palladium was down 0.2 percent at $613.50
an ounce.
Monthly Swiss imports of raw and powdered platinum from
South Africa, source of nearly four out of five ounces of world
supply of the white metal, fell to their lowest in more than two
years in May, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.
(editing by Jane Baird)