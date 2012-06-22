SINGAPORE, June 22 Gold regained strength on
Friday, but was heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month
after fears of a global economic slowdown hit commodities and
prompted investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.
Thursday's data showing Chinese, European and U.S.
manufacturing activity had slowed highlighted fears about weaker
global growth, just a day after the Federal Reserve disappointed
investors who had hoped for a more aggressive policy to
stimulate the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added 67 cents to $1,566.09 an ounce by
0023 GMT on bargain hunting. It had fallen 2.5 percent on
Thursday -- its biggest one-day drop since late February after
the Fed stopped short of launching another round of quantitative
easing.
* U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose $1.50 an
ounce to $1,567.00.
* The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs
against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed
following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the
world's major banks by Moody's.
* Ratings agency Moody's downgraded many of the world's
biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings of 15
companies by one to three notches.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1 percent in early
deals on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its
slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concerns about weaker
growth in Europe and China.
* Commodities crumbled for a second day in their biggest
sell-off this year on Thursday, with oil, corn and copper
tumbling by 3 percent or more after new global economic data
darkened the demand outlook for raw materials.
* Physical gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer,
kept to the sidelines on Thursday seeking bigger falls in prices
to book deals, even as the yellow metal fell more than half a
percent.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Jun
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1566.09 0.67 +0.04 0.15
Spot Silver 26.96 0.12 +0.45 -2.64
Spot Platinum 1428.00 -2.50 -0.17 2.51
Spot Palladium 604.50 1.17 +0.19 -7.36
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1567.00 1.50 +0.10 0.01 17524
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.92 0.08 +0.30 -3.56 4792
Euro/Dollar 1.2552
Dollar/Yen 80.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)