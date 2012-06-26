* Gold may fall to $1,392 in three months-technicals
* U.S. Consumer confidence June; 1400 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold held steady above $1,580
an ounce on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as
growing uncertainty on whether a key European Union summit this
week will be able to resolve the region's debt crisis supported
the precious metal.
The Thursday-Friday summit will be the 20th time EU leaders
have met to try to resolve the spreading crisis which had sent
gold prices to a record about $1,920 an ounce last year as
investors turned to the safety of the precious metal.
Gold hardly changed at $1,584.32 an ounce 0246 GMT,
within sight of an intraday high around $1,587 hit on Monday,
when Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks
and its budget.
"If the U.S. dollar remains strong, then gold may easily
move down a little bit. We have to see if people are losing
confidence in gold. One thing is for sure the world's economy is
slumping," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Sentiment in general is a bit mixed. If you have less money
in your pocket, why should you buy gold? The only thing that
people are buying for the time being is the U.S. dollar."
Inflation fears helped gold stretch its winning run to an
11th year in 2011, but markets are now worried about a slowing
global economic activity caused by the crisis in Europe, which
could force jewellers, investors and speculators to tighten
their purses.
U.S. gold for August delivery slipped $3.20 an ounce
to $1,585.20.
In other markets, shares fell and the euro held near a
two-week low on growing concerns the EU summit would fail to
make any significant progress to tackle the debt crisis and
further wreak havoc on a slowing global economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed any lingering hope in
financial markets on Monday that Europe would issue common euro
zone bonds to help indebted countries, calling such an idea
"economically wrong" and "counterproductive."
The physical market noted bargain hunting from consumers,
but a further rebound in prices could spur another round of
selling. Premiums for gold bars were little changed at between
50 and 80 cents to the spot London prices in Singapore.
"We still see light buying, but it's not necessarily coming
from a specific area such as Thailand," said a dealer in
Singapore. "We expect Indonesia to buy more before the Ramadan,"
said the dealer, referring the Muslim fasting month that starts
in July.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,
remained unchanged on Monday from Friday.
Precious metals prices 0246 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1584.32 0.24 +0.02 1.31
Spot Silver 27.46 -0.04 -0.15 -0.83
Spot Platinum 1434.66 0.11 +0.01 2.99
Spot Palladium 604.70 2.12 +0.35 -7.33
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1585.20 -3.20 -0.20 1.17 3412
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.42 -0.11 -0.38 -1.79 2884
Euro/Dollar 1.2520
Dollar/Yen 79.70
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
