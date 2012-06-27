SINGAPORE, June 27 Gold was little changed
around $1,571 a n ounce on Wednesday after falling in the
previous session on worries that a global economic slowdown
triggered by a worsening debt crisis in Europe could prompt
investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar.
Inflation fears helped gold stretch its winning run to an
11th year in 2011, but investors now feel uneasy about deflation
after recent reports showed signs of slowing global economic
activity, already dented by the debt crisis in Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold hardly moved at $1,571.89 an ounce by 0028
GMT, having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday following the
release of U.S. consumer confidence data, and after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled the EU's largest economy and
paymaster opposed the idea of raising common euro-zone bonds to
deal with the debt problems.
* Physical dealers, who have seen limited buying interest in
recent weeks, said a slowdown in the global economy could force
jewellers, investors and speculators to tighten their purses.
* U.S. gold for August delivery fell $2 an ounce to
$1,572.90.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average inched up at Wednesday's
open, with bargain hunting providing support after two sessions
of losses, although investors were reluctant to take positions
ahead of an EU summit beginning on Thursday.
* U.S. oil held steady above $79 on Wednesday ahead of data
due later in the day that could show a drop in crude stockpiles,
although worries over the euro zone debt crisis are set to limit
price gains.
* The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar in more
than two weeks on Tuesday as Spanish bond yields rose and hopes
faded that a European summit would make progress in resolving
the region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1571.89 0.11 +0.01 0.52
Spot Silver 27.06 -0.02 -0.07 -2.28
Spot Platinum 1421.45 1.65 +0.12 2.04
Spot Palladium 590.28 -0.72 -0.12 -9.54
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1572.90 -2.00 -0.13 0.39 1622
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.99 -0.05 -0.20 -3.33 1528
Euro/Dollar 1.2482
Dollar/Yen 79.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Paul Tait)