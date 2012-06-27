* Gold regains strength, eyes on EU summit
* Coming Up: U.S. durable goods orders; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 27 Gold regained strength on
Wednesday, although concerns European leaders would fail to come
up with concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis
could prompt a flight to the safety of the U.S. dollar and dent
bullion.
Inflation fears helped gold stretch its winning run to an
11th year in 2011, but markets are now worried that slowing
global economic activity caused by the crisis could force
jewellers, investors and speculators to curb spending.
"I guess some people are getting pessimistic about the
outcome. You cannot really expect too much coming out of the
summit," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank
in Tokyo.
"We could see some more selling, maybe, but I think the
$1,550 level should hold. I don't really expect it to go down to
$1,500."
Gold rose $1.16 an ounce to $1,572.94 by 0316 GMT,
having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to bury once and for all the
idea of common euro zone bonds to deal with the debt problems.
U.S. gold for August delivery fell $1 an ounce to
$1,573.90. Trading volume was very thin at around 4,900 lots,
versus around 100,000 lots at the close on Tuesday.
Gold hit a record of about $1,920 in 2011, when investors
turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in
Europe. But this year, declines in other markets have caused
investors to sell gold for cash, sending prices to the lowest in
more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as
hopes faded that this week's summit would deliver concrete
measures to ease euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
A firm dollar has also weighed on gold. The dollar index
, which measures the strength of the greenback against a
basket of currencies, is on track for a more than 4 percent gain
this quarter, while cash gold is set for a near 6 percent drop.
Overall trading was muted in the physical market as dealers
turned their attention to the summit in Europe.
"The jewellery sector is quiet even though prices have come
down. It doesn't help much," said a dealer in Hong Kong, who
offered gold bars at premiums of $1 to the spot London prices.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,
remained unchanged on Tuesday from Monday.
Precious metals prices 0316 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1572.94 1.16 +0.07 0.58
Spot Silver 27.14 0.06 +0.22 -1.99
Spot Platinum 1419.45 -0.35 -0.02 1.90
Spot Palladium 590.95 -0.05 -0.01 -9.43
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1573.90 -1.00 -0.06 0.45 4967
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.07 0.03 +0.12 -3.03 2096
Euro/Dollar 1.2503
Dollar/Yen 79.41
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)