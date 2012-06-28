* Gold edges up, euro holds steady
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 28 Gold edged up on Thursday
after the euro showed some resilience ahead of a European Union
summit, which is unlikely to deliver new measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis and may prompt investors to turn to the
safety of the U.S. dollar.
Gold has lost some of its safe-haven appeal after financial
market turmoil caused by the prolonged debt crisis in Europe and
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to take only a modest step
to boost the economy forced investors to cash in bullion to
cover losses.
Gold added $1.19 an ounce to $1,575.59 at 0251 GMT,
having briefly risen above $1,581 on Wednesday on bargain
hunting. The metal is on track for a more than 5 percent drop
this quarter.
"I don't expect too much coming out (of the summit). It's
still a long way to go. I don't think it's easy to solve," said
Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong,
adding that there was a possibility that Greece will eventually
leave the euro zone.
"I think people are still buying the U.S. dollar because I
think gold is fluctuating. I think the U.S. dollar is still more
popular for the time being."
European Union leaders remain unusually divided ahead of
the two-day summit beginning Thursday over how to stem the
bloc's spreading debt crisis since it began in Greece and is now
in its third year.
U.S. gold for August delivery fell $2.10 to
$1,576.30 an ounce in thin trading.
Shares in Asia rose on Thursday on stronger-than-expected
U.S. durable goods orders data and the euro was steady
ahead of the EU summit, although it was still within easy reach
of this week's trough around $1.2441.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pit herself against
France and Italy on Thursday at the summit that could shape the
euro zone's future, insisting they must put the bloc's
fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.
Gold touched a record of about $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe. But this year, it has tended to move in tandem
with riskier assets such as oil and equities, falling to the
lowest in more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May.
"These reforms and relief efforts for troubled governments
are doomed to fail, and it would be better for these states to
radically restructure sovereign debt now and exit the euro,"
said Peter Morici, an economist at the University of Maryland.
"Continuing the charade that their situations can be saved
will only make the pain worse latter."
The physical market was deserted ahead of the summit, with
premiums in Singapore unchanged at between 50 and 70 U.S. cents
an ounce to the spot London prices, and 70 cents and $1 in Hong
Kong.
Weaker local currencies are weighing on gold demand from
India, the world's largest consumer of the precious metal, and
Indonesia, another leading Asian buyer, as traders also favour
cash on concerns over a deterioration in the euro zone crisis.
Precious metals prices 0251 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1575.59 1.19 +0.08 0.75
Spot Silver 27.01 0.10 +0.37 -2.46
Spot Platinum 1411.61 7.46 +0.53 1.34
Spot Palladium 575.85 3.10 +0.54 -11.75
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1576.30 -2.10 -0.13 0.61 3997
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.96 0.01 +0.05 -3.44 1286
Euro/Dollar 1.2489
Dollar/Yen 79.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Ed Davies)