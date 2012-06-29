SINGAPORE, June 29 Gold steadied on Friday, but
is heading for a fifth straight month of decline, its longest
monthly losing streak since early 1997, as a deepening global
economic slowdown from Europe to China pushed investors to safer
havens like the dollar.
The precious metal is also on course for its steepest
quarterly loss since 2004, having moved in tandem with riskier
assets for the most part of this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,553.51 an
ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting a four-week trough of $1,547.24
on Thursday.
* Bullion is down less than half a percent for the month,
its fifth straight monthly decline, the longest since a
six-month slide from late 1996 to early 1997. It has also
dropped nearly 7 percent for the quarter, its biggest since the
second quarter of 2004.
* Gold has fallen more than 13 percent from the 2012 peak of
around $1,790, and 19 percent from the record above $1,920
reached in September 2011.
* U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,553.90.
* Italy and Spain refused to sign off on a 120 billion euro
($149 billion) growth package until Germany approved short-term
measures to ease their soaring cost of credit, holding off an
agreement at an EU summit which is on its final day on Friday.
* The U.S. economy grew at an annual 1.9 percent rate in the
first quarter, which was unchanged from a prior reading and
marked a sharp step down from the fourth quarter's 3 percent
gain, underscoring the economy's vulnerability as global growth
slows.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured as European
leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in Italy and
Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading, with
investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock.
* U.S. crude rose on Friday, recovering from an eight-month
low, after the European Union announced a $149 billion growth
package that could lift the global economy and fuel demand,
though a delay by Italy and Spain in signing off on the
agreement capped gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Last day of European Union leaders summit in Brussels
0500 Japan Construction orders
0600 Germany Retail sales
0900 Euro Zone Inflation
1230 U.S. Personal income and outlays
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Precious metals prices 0055 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1553.51 2.76 +0.18 -0.66
Spot Silver 26.38 0.04 +0.15 -4.73
Spot Platinum 1380.25 -3.40 -0.25 -0.92
Spot Palladium 561.51 0.61 +0.11 -13.94
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1553.90 3.50 +0.23 -0.82 1898
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.32 0.07 +0.26 -5.73 33
Euro/Dollar 1.2449
Dollar/Yen 79.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)