SINGAPORE, July 2 Spot gold hovered below $1,600 an ounce on Monday, pausing after posting its strongest daily rise in a month in the previous session on a euro zone deal aimed at helping its debt-laden members.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,594.99 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after surging 3 percent in the previous session. The precious metal posted a monthly gain of more than 2 percent in June, its first in five months.

* U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,595.70.

* Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to bend their aid rules to shore up banks and bring down the borrowing costs of stricken members like Italy and Spain, in a sign the bloc is adopting a more flexible approach to solving its two-year old debt crisis.

* Money managers slashed their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options by 20 percent in the week ended June 26, the first decline in five weeks.

* U.S. consumer spending growth ground to a halt in May as auto purchases flagged, while confidence ebbed to a six-month low in June, the latest signs of trouble for the economy.

* Data showed manufacturing activity in China and Japan, the world's second- and third-largest economies, fell to seven-month lows in June, adding to worries that the health of the global economy is deteriorating.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro took a breather on Monday as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a risk rally sparked by initial euphoria over perceived progress in efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note a s investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jun 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jun 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jun 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jun 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jun 1400 U.S. Construction spending mm May

Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jun

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1594.99 -2.00 -0.13 1.99 Spot Silver 27.43 -0.05 -0.18 -0.94 Spot Platinum 1439.08 -2.62 -0.18 3.31 Spot Palladium 582.00 3.87 +0.67 -10.80 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1595.70 -8.50 -0.53 1.84 2044 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.42 -0.19 -0.70 -1.77 544 Euro/Dollar 1.2630 Dollar/Yen 79.72 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)