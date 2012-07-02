* Gold retreats with euro, oil after Friday rally
* Spot gold may end retracement at $1,586/oz - technicals
* Coming Up: Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI, June; 0758 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 2 Gold prices edged down on
Monday, taking a breather after a 3-percent rally in the
previous session, as the initial euphoria over a euro zone deal
to help its debt-laden members gave way to caution over its
effectiveness.
Spot gold posted its biggest one-day rally in a month on
Friday after euro zone leaders agreed to bend their aid rules to
shore up banks and bring down the borrowing costs of countries
like Italy and Spain, in a sign that the bloc is adopting a more
flexible approach to solving its debt crisis.
But the euphoria ebbed when markets opened on the first
trading day of the quarter, with the euro and oil sliding and
bullion retreating, as investors question to what extent the
deal will help tackle the crisis.
"These were small steps and the time frame to get some of
these things done is long, so I wouldn't be surprised if the
market takes a pause," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist
at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,592.51 an
ounce by 0343 GMT. The precious metal posted a monthly gain of
more than 2 percent in June, its first in five months.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.7 percent to $1,593.20.
Investors are eyeing the manufacturing surveys for euro zone
nations later in the day, after recent downbeat manufacturing
data from China and Japan heightened concerns about the health
of the global economy. The U.S. consumer confidence fell to a
six-month low in June.
The uncertainty around Europe will continue to weigh on
markets, but central banks and policymakers are likely to take
more accommodative stance in the second half of the year to help
the economic recovery, Friesen said.
Economic and political turmoil usually drive investors to
seek safety in gold, but bullion has largely moved in tandem
with riskier assets since late last year due to the tight credit
conditions caused by the euro zone debt crisis.
So long as the uncertainty in Europe remains, gold may
remain under pressure despite the expected easing from central
banks, Friesen added.
"Rate cuts could spark a rally in gold, but if there is
still uncertainty, credit conditions could remain tight which
would hold gold down."
Money managers slashed their net long positions in U.S. gold
futures and options by 20 percent in the week ended June 26, the
first decline in five weeks.
"Medium-term pressure on gold has not subsided completely
and gold can't hold on to the $1,600 level," said a Tokyo-based
trader.
But holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
edged up last week, showing unflinching interest
in gold from some investors.
Precious metals prices 0343 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1592.51 -4.48 -0.28 1.84
Spot Silver 27.35 -0.13 -0.47 -1.23
Spot Platinum 1434.50 -7.20 -0.50 2.98
Spot Palladium 582.88 4.75 +0.82 -10.67
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1593.20 -11.00 -0.69 1.68 9091
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.34 -0.27 -0.99 -2.06 2379
Euro/Dollar 1.2621
Dollar/Yen 79.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)