SINGAPORE, July 4 Gold hovered near a two-week
high on Wednesday, supported by hopes for more accommodative
monetary policies from central banks to support a fragile
recovery in the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded little changed at $1,617.90 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after rallying more than 1 percent in the
previous session when it hit a two-week top of $1,624.70.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,618.60.
* A raft of weak economic data raised hopes that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates to a record low on
Thursday in a move that could drive gold higher.
* New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected
in May, a hopeful sign for U.S. manufacturers who have appeared
more vulnerable to Europe's debt crisis.
* U.S. new auto sales in June raced past expectations on
lower gas prices and still-generous incentives, and are on track
to score their best year since 2007, offering support to
platinum group metals which are used to make
autocatalysts.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and dollar traded steady on Wednesday, and
high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a
firm start in Asia, having outperformed the dollar, euro and yen
as markets geared up for more policy action from major central
banks.
* U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as
sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders
factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI June
0900 EZ Retail sales May
0230 China HSBC Services PMI June
US Public holiday
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1617.90 0.55 +0.03 3.46
Spot Silver 28.20 0.00 +0.00 1.84
Spot Platinum 1480.25 -2.13 -0.14 6.26
Spot Palladium 595.75 1.32 +0.22 -8.70
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1618.60 -3.20 -0.20 3.31 1302
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.20 -0.08 -0.28 1.02 305
Euro/Dollar 1.2590
Dollar/Yen 79.84
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)