By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 5 Gold edged up on Thursday,
shrugging off a firm dollar, ahead of an expected rate cut by
the European Central Bank that should boost liquidity and
enhance bullion's appeal.
A recent raft of weak economic data has piled up pressure on
central banks to take a more accommodative stance to nurture a
fragile global recovery, putting gold on track for a third
consecutive session of gains.
The Bank of England, also due for a rate decision later in
the day, is expected to launch a third round of monetary
stimulus as the economic outlook deteriorates.
"In the medium to long run, a rate cut will help underpin
gold prices," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO
Futures. Low interest rates typically spur demand for gold.
"But in the short run, a cut by the ECB will weigh on the
euro and strengthen the dollar, which in turn may cap gold's
ascent," Li added.
The dollar rose half a percent against a basket of
currencies, while the euro wallowed near one-week lows.
Spot gold edged up $1.16 to $1,616.29 an ounce by
0328 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
inched down 0.3 percent to $1,617.10.
Li said $1,640, a recent high hit in early June, will be a
key resistance for spot gold and $1,540 a strong support level.
Market participants will also scrutinise the ADP employment
report and the weekly jobless claims figure from the United
States later in the day for clues on the key non-farm payrolls
data due Friday.
Disappointment over the payrolls numbers will add more
pressure on the Federal Reserve to put quantitative easing back
on the table, analysts said.
In industry news, one person died and police detained one of
the leaders of protests against Newmont's $5 billion gold mine
in Peru on Wednesday, the day after clashes between police and
protesters left three people dead and 21 injured.
Precious metals prices 0328 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.29 1.16 +0.07 3.36
Spot Silver 28.22 0.11 +0.39 1.91
Spot Platinum 1482.75 10.02 +0.68 6.44
Spot Palladium 592.70 0.75 +0.13 -9.16
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1617.10 -4.70 -0.29 3.21 32540
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.21 -0.08 -0.27 1.04 8901
Euro/Dollar 1.2526
Dollar/Yen 79.81
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)