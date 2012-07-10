SINGAPORE, July 10 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, retaining gains from the previous session, while
investors waited for China trade data for clues on the health of
the world's second-biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,586.30.
* European ministers were set to grant Spain an extra year
to reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget
savings but remained far from pinning down details of bank
rescues and emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to
markets.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door
open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any
decision on further action would depend on economic data.
* Investors will be watching June trade figures from
Beijing, after Monday's data showed inflation eased more than
expected, signalling falling demand for goods from the
manufacturing capital of the world and the likelihood of more
policy moves to support the slowing economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bets
in U.S. gold futures and options by 30 percent in the week up to
July 3 after a European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing
costs increased bullion's investment appeal.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed
down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic
trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian
bond yields.
* The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday,
while commodity currencies also held their ground on the
greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead
of China trade figures.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jun
0645 France Industrial output mm May
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
China Exports yy Jun
China Imports yy Jun
China Trade balance Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1586.19 -0.46 -0.03 1.43
Spot Silver 27.29 -0.05 -0.18 -1.44
Spot Platinum 1438.53 -0.35 -0.02 3.27
Spot Palladium 581.25 2.70 +0.47 -10.92
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1586.30 -2.80 -0.18 1.24 1255
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.27 -0.18 -0.65 -2.33 835
Euro/Dollar 1.2300
Dollar/Yen 79.53
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)