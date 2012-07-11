SINGAPORE, July 11 Spot gold edged up on
Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late
June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed
some investors looking for more progress on resolving the
region's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,571.19 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, rebounding from a 1.4-percent fall on
Tuesday.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
half a percent to $1,571.40.
* Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree a final figure
for aid to ailing Spanish banks, but the European Union has set
a maximum of 100 billion euros ($123 billion) and some 30
billion euros would be available by the end of July if there was
an urgent needs.
* Germany's top court will address on Tuesday whether
Europe's new bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with
national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration
can go.
* Spanish bond yields fell below the critical 7-percent
level on Tuesday, and Italian government bond yields also eased.
* The U.S. futures industry reeled on Tuesday as regulators
accused Iowa-based broker PFGBest of misappropriating over $200
million in customer funds for more than two years, a new blow to
trader trust just months after MF Global's collapse.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
* The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar
on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would
approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the
region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Final CPI June
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1230 U.S. International trade mm $ May
1800 U.S. FOMC releases minutes from June 19-20 meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1571.19 3.50 +0.22 0.47
Spot Silver 26.91 0.09 +0.34 -2.82
Spot Platinum 1420.25 2.92 +0.21 1.96
Spot Palladium 574.25 3.27 +0.57 -11.99
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1571.40 -8.40 -0.53 0.29 2890
COMEX SILVER SEP2 26.89 0.00 +0.01 -3.69 655
Euro/Dollar 1.2249
Dollar/Yen 79.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)