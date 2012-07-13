* Stocks, commodities jump after Chinese growth data
* Fading QE talk keeps gold on track for weekly loss
* Coming up: U.S. PPI, June; 1230 GMT
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 13 Gold prices rose on Friday in
line with equities and other commodities as Chinese growth data
proved no worse than feared, but remained set for a second week
of losses as expectations for another round of U.S. economic
stimulus measures faded.
The metal is down 1.4 percent so far in July, erasing gains
made late last month on speculation the Federal Reserve would
launch a new round of quantitative easing.
Further easing would maintain pressure on long-term interest
rates, keeping the opportunity cost of holding gold low, and
would likely weigh on the dollar. However, minutes of a Fed
meeting this week suggested little support for imminent QE.
"I don't expect the Fed to embark on quantitative easing
within this quarter, unless there is a sharp deterioration of
the economic situation in the United States," Peter Fertig, a
consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research, said. "That has
been one of the reasons gold has traded lower this week."
"For gold and the other precious metals to push higher, we
would need to see more improvement in risk assets," he said. "If
there is to be a breakout of the current trading range to the
upside, I expect this more for the final quarter."
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,579.40 an ounce at
0931 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were up $13.90 an ounce at $1,579.20. It has held within a
$1,525-$1,675 an ounce range for much of the last three months.
Downward pressure on gold, which took the metal to a low of
$1,565.64 an ounce earlier on Friday, eased as the euro steadied
versus the U.S. unit after a ratings downgrade for Italy earlier
pushed it towards a two-year low.
Italian government bond yields jumped after Moody's cut the
country's credit rating by two notches, rattling investors hours
before Rome heads to the debt market to raise up to 5.25 billion
euros.
European equities bounced meanwhile as growth data from
China proved no worse than feared, but weak enough to keep alive
hopes for more official stimulus for the economy. The news also
lifted oil and base metals prices, with Brent crude rising above
$101 a barrel.
INDIAN BUYERS RETREAT
On the physical markets, gold traders in major consumer
India took to the sidelines on Friday as prices recovered, with
a weak rupee making the metal more expensive for local buyers.
Record local prices have weighed heavily on demand this year.
"Unless physical players and/or opportune investors step in
significantly at these levels, we see little standing in the way
of further gold weakness in the near-term," UBS said in a note.
"In the absence of fresh catalysts, market participants have
focused on technicals, and from this perspective, gold looks
vulnerable to the downside."
Barclays Capital, which identified chart resistance for spot
gold at $1,595 an ounce, suggested selling into rallies. "Risks
remain for a retest of the larger range lows at 1525/26 before
looking for signs of a base," it said.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds, which issue
securities backed with physical stocks of metal, dropped for the
third session on Thursday to 70.4 million ounces, 0.7 percent
below a peak of 70.9 million ounces in March.
The largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust
, has seen an outflow of nearly 10 tonnes so far in July.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8
percent at $27.34 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, eased further from last
month's near two-year high after silver outperformed on
Thursday, bucking gold's losses to rise 0.3 percent.
The move was driven by a fresh offering from the Sprott
Silver Trust, UBS said.
"ETF buying on the back of a follow-on offering by Sprott
Physical Silver Trust eventually counteracted the heavy
sentiment that prevailed for most of the day," it said.
"The sharp bounce caught the market by surprise and the
short-covering rally that followed took prices to a high of
$27.36 from the session's low of $26.50."
Spot platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,421.30 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.5 percent at $576.50
an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)