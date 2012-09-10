SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Gold held steady on Monday, after rallying to its highest in six and a half months in the previous session as a sharply disappointing U.S. employment report fuelled expectations for imminent easing from the Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.64 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its highest since Feb 29. * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,737.40, holding onto its 3-percent gain from last week. * U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in August, setting the stage for the Fed to pump additional money into the sluggish economy at a meeting this week. * A Reuters poll of 59 economists gave a 60 percent chance the Fed will announce another round of quantitative easing, or QE3, at the conclusion of its Sept. 12-13 gathering. * China's factories ran at their slowest rate for 39 months in August, while a double-digit rise in fixed asset investment showed that infrastructure spending remained key to economic growth. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a fresh record high of 72.125 million ounces on Friday. * Hong Kong shipped nearly 76 tonnes of gold to China in July, up 12 percent on the month, while it received nearly 30 tonnes of gold from China, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said. * Silver and platinum hovered near the multi-month highs hit on Friday. Spot silver inched down 0.2 percent to $33.60, near a six-month peak of $33.71, and spot platinum gained 0.7 percent to $1,592, after breaking above $1,600 for the first time in five months. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June. * The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, while commodity currencies also held firm. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Exports August 0100 China Imports August 0100 China Trade balance August 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Aug 0645 France Industrial output July 1900 U.S. Consumer credit July PRICES Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1734.64 -1.25 -0.07 10.92 Spot Silver 33.60 -0.05 -0.15 21.34 Spot Platinum 1592.00 10.30 +0.65 14.29 Spot Palladium 652.50 3.50 +0.54 0.00 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1737.40 -3.10 -0.18 10.89 3930 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.65 -0.04 -0.12 20.54 771 Euro/Dollar 1.2790 Dollar/Yen 78.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)