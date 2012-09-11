SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Gold edged higher on Tuesday,
paring losses from the previous session, with investors waiting
for a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a
U.S. Federal Reserve decision on possible measures to stimulate
the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,728.40 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, after dropping more than 0.6 percent the
session before.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,730.90.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
rose to an all-time high of 72.492 million
ounces on Monday.
* While all eyes are on the Fed's policy meeting on
Wednesday and Thursday, the latest data showed U.S. consumer
credit fell in July for the first time in nearly a year, a
worrisome sign for an economy that has struggled to create jobs.
* A German constitutional court will rule on Wednesday
whether Germany can contribute to the European rescue fund which
plays a crucial role in the European Central Bank's plan to
fight the region's debt crisis.
* Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners
marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday,
threatening to kill strike breakers, as another illegal stoppage
hit Gold Fields, the world's fourth biggest gold miner.
* China, the world's top gold producer, churned out 31.3
tonnes of the precious metal in July, bringing total output in
the first seven months of the year to 208 tonnes, up 7 percent
on the year.
* Vehicle sales in China rose 8.3 percent in August from a
year earlier, maintaining a steady pace though far from the
blistering speed of recent years, as a recent fuel price rise
and a slowing economy discouraged consumers from buying.
* The data lent support to platinum group metals, which are
widely used to produce autocatalysts. Spot palladium rose
to a four-month high of $670.50, before easing to $667.14. Spot
platinum traded nearly flat at $1,587.75, retreating from
a five-month high of $1,603.50 marked in the previous session.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the
Fed.
* The euro held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after
dropping for the first time in four days in the previous
session, but elevated expectations for the Fed's new stimulus
measures will provide more support to the single currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. International trade July
2350 Japan Machinery orders July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1728.40 3.61 +0.21 10.53
Spot Silver 33.49 0.19 +0.57 20.95
Spot Platinum 1587.75 -1.25 -0.08 13.98
Spot Palladium 667.14 4.24 +0.64 2.24
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1730.90 -0.90 -0.05 10.47 1736
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.54 -0.10 -0.29 20.13 928
Euro/Dollar 1.2769
Dollar/Yen 78.20
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)