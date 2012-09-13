SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors awaiting the all-important Federal Reserve policy decision, after a German court ruling in favour of the euro zone rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February. Spot platinum hovered near a five-month high, as labour strife in top producer South Africa's mining sector supported sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained $1.41 to $1,732.41 an ounce by 0026 GMT, off a near six-month high of $1,746.20 hit on Wednesday. * U.S. gold traded little changed at $1,735. * The Fed is due to conclude a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with expectations that it will launch a third round of quantitative easing running high. * The latest data showed U.S. wholesale inventories in July rose by the most in five months, beating forecasts and suggesting economic growth started the third quarter on slightly better footing than expected. * Germany's Constitutional Court gave a green light on Wednesday for the country to ratify the euro zone's new bailout fund and budget pact, but insisted the German parliament have veto powers over any future increases in the size of the fund. * Labour unrest in South Africa's gold and platinum industries continue to grip investors. Machete-wielding strikers forced the world's No.1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum to shut down some of its South African operations, sending spot platinum to a five-month high of $1,654.49 in the previous session. * Spot platinum traded up 0.3 percent to $1,641.50. * Spot palladium gained 0.7 percent to $675.97, off a four-month high of $680.50 in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. * The dollar index edged lower on Thursday ahead of the Fed policy meeting. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. PPI August 1630 U.S. FOMC releases statement after policy meeting 1800 U.S. Federal budget for August 1815 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news conference PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1732.41 1.41 +0.08 10.78 Spot Silver 33.24 -0.03 -0.09 20.04 Spot Platinum 1641.50 5.30 +0.32 17.84 Spot Palladium 675.97 4.97 +0.74 3.60 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1735.00 1.30 +0.07 10.74 1747 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.31 0.01 +0.04 19.31 589 Euro/Dollar 1.2907 Dollar/Yen 77.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)