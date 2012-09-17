SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Gold firmed on Monday, holding near its highest level in almost seven months, as the dollar stayed under pressure after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy. Gold closed up last week, its fourth straight weekly gain, as investors flocked to bullion -- traditionally seen as a hedge against rampant money printing by central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $4.93 an ounce to $1,774.39 after rising as high as $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since late February. * U.S. gold for December rose 0.24 percent to $1,776.90 an ounce. * Silver was within sight of its strongest since March and platinum was near t multi-month highs even after Anglo American Platinum said it will resume work this week at its strike-hit Rustenburg operations. * The world's top two central banks have administered extra-strong monetary painkillers, but the global economy will still need a lot more time to recover from its thumping debt hangover. * Anglo American said it will resume work on Tuesday, just days after South Africa's government launched a crackdown to disarm miners and end five weeks of labour unrest. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished near a seven-month trough versus a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, but recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week. * The Fed's aggressive new plan to spark the U.S. economy boosted risk assets on Friday, sending global stocks to a 13-month high and driving the dollar to a more than four-month low against the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone current account for July 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade for July 0900 Euro zone labour costs for Q2 1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey for September PRICES Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1774.39 4.93 +0.28 13.47 Spot Silver 34.71 0.12 +0.35 25.35 Spot Platinum 1702.50 7.50 +0.44 22.22 Spot Palladium 694.97 -2.03 -0.29 6.51 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1776.90 4.20 +0.24 13.41 5333 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.76 0.10 +0.30 24.52 2177 Euro/Dollar 1.3108 Dollar/Yen 78.33 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (lewa.pardomuan@reuters.com; +65 68703834; Reuters Messaging: lewa.pardomuan.reuters.com@reuters.net)