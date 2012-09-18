SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Gold edged lower in thin trade on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight as doubts began to emerge over whether the recent action by the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve was sufficient to revive global economic growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold dropped $3.16 an ounce to $1,757.79 after falling to a low around $1,754 an ounce on Monday, when oil, metals and grains market tumbled worries about the demand outlook for those commodities. * Bullion rallied to $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since late February, after the Fed's latest stimulus move to spur the economy led to a rush for bullion -- a traditional hedge against inflation. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell $10.20 an ounce to $1,760.40. * Four minutes of hectic high volume activity that sheared $4 off the price of oil late Monday left traders, analysts and U.S. regulators looking for the cause of one of the fastest and most furious energy market routs in recent years. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact on growth from the Fed's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. * The dollar hung near seven-month lows against major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the U.S. currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Current account Q2 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept <USNAHB=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1757.79 -3.16 -0.18 12.41 Spot Silver 34.14 -0.07 -0.20 23.29 Spot Platinum 1645.40 -15.60 -0.94 18.12 Spot Palladium 673.00 -0.50 -0.07 3.14 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1760.40 -10.20 -0.58 12.36 5419 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.19 -0.18 -0.52 22.48 1758 Euro/Dollar 1.3102 Dollar/Yen 78.59 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)