SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold drifted lower on Monday
after posting its biggest quarterly rise in more than two years,
tracking a weaker euro as Spain's struggle to control its
finances remained in focus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had lost 0.3 percent to $1,764.69 an
ounce by 0033 GMT, after finishing the last quarter up nearly 11
percent -- its biggest quarterly rise since the second quarter
of 2010.
* U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,767.30.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their gold future
positions to their most bullish in almost seven months in the
week ended Sept. 25, as investors expecting continued monetary
stimulus from major central banks sought a hedge against
inflation.
* Spain's debt levels are set to rise next year, piling
pressure on the government to apply for aid as it pours funds
into cash-strapped regions, an ailing banking system and rising
refinancing costs, its budget showed on Saturday.
* France unveiled an austerity budget that would tax
business and the super rich.
* September sales of U.S. American Eagle gold coins are set
to be the lowest since 2007, but central banks' monetary
stimulus and economic uncertainty could rekindle interest from
retail investors in the fourth quarter, dealers said.
* A U.S. judge knocked back on Friday tough new rules to
clamp down on excessive speculation in commodity markets,
handing an 11th-hour victory to Wall Street's biggest banks and
angering lawmakers concerned about high prices for gasoline and
other raw materials.
* Markets in China and Hong Kong are shut on Monday for a
public holiday. China will remain closed for the rest of the
week for the National Day holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. crude weakened to below $92 a barrel on Monday as
increasing worries about the euro zone debt crisis and its
impact on oil demand deterred investors, while a stronger dollar
added to pressure on prices.
* Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after
a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in
equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove
stocks lower on Friday.
* The euro slumped to its lowest against the dollar in
nearly three weeks on Monday, extending falls from last week.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0758 EZ Markit Manufacturing PMI
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1764.69 -6.00 -0.34 12.85
Spot Silver 34.20 -0.26 -0.75 23.51
Spot Platinum 1649.24 -10.71 -0.65 18.39
Spot Palladium 629.22 -4.08 -0.64 -3.57
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1767.30 -6.60 -0.37 12.80 4928
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.28 -0.30 -0.87 22.78 1221
Euro/Dollar 1.2814
Dollar/Yen 77.97
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
