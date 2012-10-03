SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near an 11-month high hit, as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,773.10 an ounce by 0030 GMT. It hit $1,791.20 earlier this week, its highest level since last November. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,775.50. * Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday a request for European aid was not imminent following a report the country could apply for help as soon as this weekend. * Ratings agency Moody's will announce the results of a review of Spain's sovereign debt rating, which currently stands just one notch away from losing investment grade, some time this month, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. * Investors will closely watch the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday. Job growth likely improved only slightly in September as businesses remained cautious out of fear a sharp tightening of the government's budget could deliver a big blow to the economic recovery early next year. * Anglo American Platinum, the world's top platinum producer, warned on Tuesday that security had worsened at its strike-hit South African mines as several thousand gold miners rallied over pay in the dispute-plagued industry. * Strong U.S. auto sales data helped platinum group metals, widely used in autocatalyst production. Sales last month posted their best showing in 4-1/2 years, helped by cheap financing, rising consumer confidence and a major rebound by Toyota Motor Corp. * Spot palladium inched up 0.3 percent to $649. Spot platinum traded nearly flat at $1,670. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. * The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the back foot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. DATA/EVENTS 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1773.10 -1.90 -0.11 13.38 Spot Silver 34.52 -0.07 -0.20 24.67 Spot Platinum 1670.00 1.00 +0.06 19.89 Spot Palladium 649.00 1.80 +0.28 -0.54 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1775.50 -0.10 -0.01 13.32 1631 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.60 -0.07 -0.21 23.93 546 Euro/Dollar 1.2910 Dollar/Yen 78.24 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)