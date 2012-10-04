SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Gold was steady on Thursday,
holding minor gains from the previous two sessions as investors
awaited cues from central banks on their plans to shore up the
frail global economy, while a key U.S. employment report on
Friday was also in focus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.14 an ounce
by 0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,780.80.
* The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and
China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter,
surveys on Wednesday showed, while the United States proved the
bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs.
* Later in the day, the European Central Bank will hold a
policy meeting and announce its rate decision. For the first
time in months, the ECB's main focus will be interest rates and
whether they can be reduced to support a recession-bound euro
zone economy.
* The Bank of England, also due to make its rate decision on
Thursday, will shy away from increasing its economic stimulus
programme of government bond purchases, but another cash
injection later in the year remains a safe bet in the eyes of
many economists.
* Investors will closely watch the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data Friday, which is expected to show that job growth may have
improved slightly. Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report
showed private employers added 162,000 jobs, down from 189,000
in August.
* The world economy will take at least 10 years to emerge
from the financial crisis that began in 2008, the International
Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard said in an
interview published on Wednesday.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
had inched up to 74.152 million ounces by Oct.2,
just off a record high of 74.288 million ounces hit in late
September.
* Labour strife in South Africa's mining sector has spread
to Harmony Gold, while the Chamber of Mines has agreed
to re-open wage talks in the coal and gold sectors.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. labour and service-sector data, but
the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.
* The yen struggled at two-week lows against the euro and
dollar on Thursday, with wary investors taking a pre-emptive
move in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing
policy.
* U.S. crude futures nursed heavy losses from the previous
session when prices fell 4 percent on disappointing data from
China and Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 UK Bank of England rate decision
1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1230 Euro zone ECB President Draghi news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Factory orders for August
1800 U.S. FOMC minutes from Sept. 12-13 meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1778.14 0.75 +0.04 13.71
Spot Silver 34.65 0.09 +0.26 25.14
Spot Platinum 1684.99 4.29 +0.26 20.96
Spot Palladium 649.00 0.20 +0.03 -0.54
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1780.80 1.00 +0.06 13.66 2289
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.71 0.02 +0.06 24.34 534
Euro/Dollar 1.2918
Dollar/Yen 78.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)