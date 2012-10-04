* Spot may make brisk move -technicals
* Coming Up: ECB rate decision; 1145 GMT
* ADP report puts U.S. non-farm payrolls in sharp focus
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, Oct 4 Gold held near 11-month highs hit
earlier this week on Thursday, supported by a broadly stronger
euro, with investors waiting for word from Spain on a bailout
and central bank monetary policy meetings in Europe.
A mildly positive U.S. private sector employment report on
Wednesday also left Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls report
in sharp focus as markets check odds for an upside surprise.
The euro rose against the dollar, British pound and
yen with sentiment bolstered by expectations that Spain will
soon seek a bailout for its battered economy.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to keep
interest rates unchanged at its meeting later on Thursday, while
the Bank of England kept policy on hold and its quantitative
easing policy intact.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent to $1,788.54 an ounce at
1100 GMT, just shy of an 11-month high above $1,791 hit earlier
in the week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 percent to
$1,790.20.
"Although we don't expect any further major policy
announcements, all the world's central banks are in an easing
mode," said Matthew Turner, analyst at Mitsubishi Corp, adding
that this was supportive to gold, which has no interest rate.
CAUTION ON PAYTROLLS
Traders are likely to stay cautious ahead of the release of
the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Data
on Wednesday showed a surprise jump in private employment in the
world's largest economy.
But the private-sector report did little to alter the view
that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low until it
sees signs of substantial economic progress. The Fed last month
announced a third round of asset buybacks, or quantitative
easing (QE3).
"With the Fed now focusing more intensely on US employment
data, a poor result would sufficiently re-energise the gold
market's attempts to push higher and help get past the $1800
psychological mark," UBS analyst Edel Tully said in a note to
clients.
The technical outlook suggested gold would make a brisk move
if it could break out of the range of $1,760 to $1,785, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
Investor interest in gold remained buoyed, as holdings of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds had inched up
to 74.152 million ounces by Oct. 2, just off a record high of
74.288 million ounces hit in late September.
"Gold is well supported as new money keeps entering the
market in the new quarter," said a Tokyo-based trader.
Spot platinum was 1 percent higher at $1,697.49, in
an eighth straight session of gains, supported by spreading
labour strife in South Africa that has already forced a halt in
production at top producer Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg
mines, and also affected some gold mines.
Spot silver rose 1 percent to $34.90, while palladium
added 2.1 percent to $662.50 an an ounce, chasing the
positive tone in platinum.
