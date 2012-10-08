SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses from the previous session when an unusually good U.S. employment data took some urgency out of additional stimulus measures, dampening the sentiment in bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,777.89 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after a 0.6-percent gain in the previous week. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,780.10. * The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 7.8 percent in September and reached its lowest level since President Barack Obama took office, providing a boost to his re-election bid. * Speculators raised their net length in U.S. gold futures and options to 195,647 contracts in the week ended Oct. 2, its highest since end of February. * The European Central Bank envisions buying large volumes of sovereign bonds for a period of one to two months once its "OMT" programme is launched, but would then suspend purchases during an assessment period, senior central bank sources told Reuters. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make her first visit to Greece next week since the euro zone debt crisis erupted, in a show of support for Athens after it said it would run out of money at the end of November without fresh international aid. * The labour strife in South Africa's mining sector escalated as the world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum fired 12,000 wildcat strikers, and a trade union leader was shot dead near a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin. * Spot platinum lost 0.9 percent to $1,688.99. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season. * The dollar inched higher against a basket of currencies on Monday, after improving U.S. employment data lifted sentiment. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC services PMI for September 0600 Germany Trade data for August 0830 Euro zone Sentix index for October 1000 Germany Industrial output for August European Central Bank and Federal Reserve hold conference in Frankfurt (to Oct. 10) PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1777.89 -2.59 -0.15 13.69 Spot Silver 34.46 -0.01 -0.03 24.45 Spot Platinum 1688.99 -15.18 -0.89 21.25 Spot Palladium 652.97 -2.93 -0.45 0.07 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1780.10 -0.70 -0.04 13.61 2702 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.52 -0.05 -0.15 23.66 742 Euro/Dollar 1.3005 Dollar/Yen 78.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)