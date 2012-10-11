* Gold experts turn bullish for Q4, 2013 -Reuters poll
* Firm dollar amid euro zone concerns to weigh on bullion
* Spot gold may fall to $1,750/oz - technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold traded steady on Thursday
after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions,
although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is
supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off
bullion.
But long-term interest in the safe-haven metal remains
intact as evident from a rise in holdings of exchange-traded
gold funds to a record high of 75.03 million ounces by Oct. 9.
"The continuously rising ETF holdings show that investors
are still confident in gold in the longer term, even though the
euro zone trouble may have some short-term impact," said Chen
Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city
of Shenzhen.
"The Fed's QE (quantitative easing) and low interest rate
policy has put a floor under gold, and we probably won't see a
sharp pullback," he said.
A Reuters poll of gold analysts echoed Chen's view, showing
that gold is expected to reach a record-high average price in
the fourth quarter and score further gains next year.
Stimulus measures launched by key central banks in September
continues to drive investors to gold, a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement caused by looser monetary policy.
Spot gold inched up $1.56 to $1,763.50 an ounce by
0601 GMT. It fell to a two-week low of $1,756.86 an ounce in the
previous session.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,765.30.
A stronger dollar is, however, expected to keep a lid on
gains by making commodities priced in the greenback more
expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
The dollar index rose to a one-month high, after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating and the IMF
chided the European Union for not doing enough to curb the euro
zone debt crisis, now in its third year.
The International Monetary Fund called for swift action as
the euro zone debt crisis drags on while the United States and
Japan show scant progress handling their budget deficits.
Technical analysis suggested that a bearish target for spot
gold at $1,750 an ounce remains unchanged, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
GOLD FLOW TO CHINA
Hong Kong's net gold flow to China in August dropped 26
percent from a year ago, as high gold prices and a slowdown in
the economic growth weighed on appetite for the metal.
Asia's physical gold demand has been lacklustre in recent
months.
"India's monsoon was below par and gold in rupee is still
very expensive, yet we still have $1,760 gold," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"The reality is that investment demand from Europe and the
United States, as well the dollar direction is a much bigger
driver for gold now."
Spot platinum dropped to a 1-1/2-week low of $1,655,
and spot palladium fell to a one-week low of $643.20.
Analysts are less upbeat about platinum's prospects now than
they were three months ago as the threat to demand from a
slowing global economy overshadows worries about supply
disruptions in top producer South Africa.
Precious metals prices 0601 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1763.50 1.56 +0.09 12.77
Spot Silver 34.03 0.06 +0.18 22.90
Spot Platinum 1667.99 0.29 +0.02 19.74
Spot Palladium 659.00 12.80 +1.98 1.00
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1765.30 0.20 +0.01 12.67 15374
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.08 -0.03 -0.10 22.07 4901
Euro/Dollar 1.2852
Dollar/Yen 77.97
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
