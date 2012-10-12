SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Gold was little changed on Friday, holding on to gains in the previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high, but bullion was headed for its biggest weekly drop in two months. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.49 an ounce by 0015 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly loss, its sharpest one-week fall in two months. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,770.40. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slid last week to the lowest level in more than four and a half years, according to government data that may provide a boost to President Barack Obama a month before voters go to the polls. * The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast, would do more harm than good. * Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls of hundreds economists worldwide. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell for the first time in two weeks on Thursday. Holdings edged down 44,965 ounces from a record high of 75.03 million ounces. * The tension between Turkey and Syria helped support safe- haven sentiment. * Spot silver edged up 0.2 percent to $34.06, but was headed for a 1.2-percent fall this week, its biggest weekly loss in three months. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. * The dollar held steady on Friday, after coming off a one-month high in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS 0530 India Industrial output 0900 Euro zone Industrial output 1230 U.S. Producer price index 1355 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1800 U.S. Federal budget for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1768.49 0.30 +0.02 13.09 Spot Silver 34.06 0.07 +0.21 23.00 Spot Platinum 1678.24 3.94 +0.24 20.48 Spot Palladium 650.00 -1.30 -0.20 -0.38 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1770.40 -0.20 -0.01 12.99 1943 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.10 0.02 +0.05 22.16 317 Euro/Dollar 1.2936 Dollar/Yen 78.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)