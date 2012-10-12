* Gold may face pullback in short term, but long-term
outlook bullish
* Spot gold technical signals mixed
* Coming up: euro zone industrial output at 0900 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Gold was little changed on
Friday after gaining in the previous session when the dollar
eased from a one-month high, although it remained on target for
its biggest weekly drop in two months.
Gold has been fluctuating between $1,760 and $1,780 so far
this week, with no fresh catalysts to drive it from that range,
after stimulus measures by central banks pushed prices near
$1,800 earlier this month.
"There isn't enough bad news to push gold down (very far),
even though everyone expects prices to pull back in the short
term, because speculative interest is too long," said Ronald
Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Physical Dealers in Hong Kong.
The precious metal was supported by data showing that U.S.
jobless claims slid to the lowest level in more than four years,
after last week's nonfarm payrolls numbers showed that the
unemployment rate tumbled to a near four-year low in September.
Leung and many analysts are bullish on gold over the rest of
the year and into 2013, after the world's major central banks
pledged to pump more cash into the financial markets.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,769.84 an ounce by
0618 GMT, on course for a 0.6-percent weekly loss, its sharpest
one-week drop in two months.
U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,771.90.
Technical signals are mixed for spot gold as it is trapped
in a range of $1,756.86 to $1,776, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
The dollar traded steady against a basket of currencies
after sliding from a one-month high on Thursday, and the euro
retained gains from the previous session after the International
Monetary Fund backed giving Greece and Spain more time to reduce
their budget deficits.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
fell for the first time in two weeks on
Thursday, but were still close to a record high of 75.03 million
ounces.
Festering tensions between Turkey and Syria helped boost
appetite for safe-haven assets, including gold.
Trading activity in the physical market was sluggish, as
jewellers and investors typically eye buying opportunities when
prices move lower.
India and China, the world's top two gold consumers, are
both entering the peak consumption season, which may help boost
demand in the physical market, dealers said.
"Physical demand should improve during the rest of the year,
but higher prices may slow the growth in demand," said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Spot silver edged up to $34.04, but was headed for a
1.3-percent fall this week, its biggest weekly loss in three
months.
Precious metals prices 0618 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1769.84 1.65 +0.09 13.18
Spot Silver 34.04 0.05 +0.15 22.93
Spot Platinum 1678.74 4.44 +0.27 20.51
Spot Palladium 649.00 -2.30 -0.35 -0.54
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1771.90 1.30 +0.07 13.09 12053
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.08 -0.01 -0.02 22.07 3232
Euro/Dollar 1.2933
Dollar/Yen 78.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)