SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,736.39 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after falling to a one-month low of $1,728.75 in the previous session. It dropped 1 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day decline in three months. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,738.20. * U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that consumer spending is driving faster economic growth. * The data builds on recent signs of growing economic momentum, including a drop in the jobless rate last month and a rise in consumer spending. * Federal Reserve officials offered divergent opinions on Monday about the correct stance for monetary policy, pitting a hawk against a dove over the inflation risk posed by the central bank's massive efforts to buoy U.S. growth. * Investors fretted over Spain's bailout plan. Euro zone officials have said that Madrid could ask for financial aid next month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange traded funds inched up to 74.991 million ounces by Oct. 14 after two sessions of losses. The amount of gold by these ETFs rose to a record high of 75.03 million ounces last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations. * The euro inched up on Tuesday, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 0900 Euro zone Inflation Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales 1230 U.S. CPI Sep 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1736.39 0.90 +0.05 11.04 Spot Silver 32.70 0.01 +0.03 18.09 Spot Platinum 1635.24 -0.02 -0.00 17.39 Spot Palladium 630.22 0.62 +0.10 -3.41 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1738.20 0.60 +0.03 10.94 3461 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.74 0.00 -0.01 17.28 824 Euro/Dollar 1.2960 Dollar/Yen 78.75 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)