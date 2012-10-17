SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold inched up on Wednesday,
rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro on
easing concerns about the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's
affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,749.65 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, extending a 0.7-percent rise from the previous
session.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,751.40.
* The euro jumped on Monday after Moody's Investors Service
affirmed Spain's investment grade, assuaging widespread fears
that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating.
* Also helping gold, Tuesday's data showed the U.S. economy
still faces challenges, reassuring investors that the economic
growth was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to curtail
its stimulus measures.
* German analyst and investor sentiment rose for a second
month in a row in October, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting fears that the euro zone's debt crisis will escalate
and damage the bloc's largest economy are easing.
* But euro zone's trouble is far from being over. Greece's
labour minister and international lenders briefly suspended
talks on austerity cuts on Tuesday to confer with their leaders
on the thorny issue of labour reforms, which have prompted
objections from government coalition partners.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
slid to 74.776 million ounces by Oct. 15, not
far off a record high of 75.03 million ounces hit last week.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected
quarterly earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and
Johnson & Johnson alleviated concerns about the slowing global
economy.
* The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on
Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings
eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have
worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Building permits Sep
1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1749.65 2.46 +0.14 11.88
Spot Silver 33.08 0.15 +0.46 19.47
Spot Platinum 1647.24 8.74 +0.53 18.25
Spot Palladium 637.30 2.10 +0.33 -2.33
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1751.40 5.10 +0.29 11.78 3918
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.13 0.17 +0.52 18.68 880
Euro/Dollar 1.3096
Dollar/Yen 78.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)