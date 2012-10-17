SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro on easing concerns about the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,749.65 an ounce by 0022 GMT, extending a 0.7-percent rise from the previous session. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,751.40. * The euro jumped on Monday after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's investment grade, assuaging widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating. * Also helping gold, Tuesday's data showed the U.S. economy still faces challenges, reassuring investors that the economic growth was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to curtail its stimulus measures. * German analyst and investor sentiment rose for a second month in a row in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting fears that the euro zone's debt crisis will escalate and damage the bloc's largest economy are easing. * But euro zone's trouble is far from being over. Greece's labour minister and international lenders briefly suspended talks on austerity cuts on Tuesday to confer with their leaders on the thorny issue of labour reforms, which have prompted objections from government coalition partners. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds slid to 74.776 million ounces by Oct. 15, not far off a record high of 75.03 million ounces hit last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson alleviated concerns about the slowing global economy. * The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Building permits Sep 1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1749.65 2.46 +0.14 11.88 Spot Silver 33.08 0.15 +0.46 19.47 Spot Platinum 1647.24 8.74 +0.53 18.25 Spot Palladium 637.30 2.10 +0.33 -2.33 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1751.40 5.10 +0.29 11.78 3918 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.13 0.17 +0.52 18.68 880 Euro/Dollar 1.3096 Dollar/Yen 78.75 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)