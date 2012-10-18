SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold traded little changed on Thursday - after rising for two days on a weakened dollar - as investors marked time ahead of key economic data from China and a euro zone summit. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.40 an ounce by 0017 GMT. * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,751.10. * Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the wider economic recovery. * Spain has set a 90-billion-euro ($118 billion) limit for the size of a bad bank created to take over other financial entities' toxic real estate assets, a necessary step to obtain European funding for the sector. * All eyes are on a string of Chinese economic data due later in the day, including third-quarter gross domestic product figure which is expected to show China's economic growth slowed for a seventh straight quarter to the weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds stood at 74.804 million ounces, not far off a record of 75.03 million ounces hit last week. * Investors will also closely watch a two-day summit of European leaders, among growing speculation that Spain will ask for a bailout next month, as the single currency bloc struggles to contain its debt crisis. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. * The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest economy. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP Q3 0200 China Industrial output Sep 0200 China Retail sales Sep 0200 China Urban investment Sep 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Leading indicators Sep 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19) PRICES Precious metals prices 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1749.40 -0.29 -0.02 11.87 Spot Silver 33.15 -0.01 -0.03 19.72 Spot Platinum 1665.74 6.54 +0.39 19.58 Spot Palladium 651.00 2.40 +0.37 -0.23 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1751.10 -1.90 -0.11 11.76 1368 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.20 -0.03 -0.10 18.93 337 Euro/Dollar 1.3113 Dollar/Yen 79.06 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)