PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as U.S. dollar firms

Feb 23 Gold prices held steady on Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed following overnight losses after the release of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which suggested a cautious approach to interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had crept down 0.1 percent to $1,236.30 per ounce at 0109 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,237.6. * Many Fed policymakers said it may be appropriate to raise interest ra