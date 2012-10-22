SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Gold and silver fell to their
lowest in more than a month on Monday as investors turned to the
safety of the dollar after tumbling U.S. equities sparked
concerns about the health of the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold hit a low around $1,713 an ounce and was
standing at $1,720.21 by 0027 GMT, hardly changed from Friday,
and down from an 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked in early
October. Silver tracked gold lower.
* U.S. gold for December slipped 0.15 percent to
$1,721.50 an ounce.
* Hedge funds and other big speculators have cut their
bullish bets on U.S. commodities to the lowest levels since the
end of August, data showed on Friday, as global economic worries
pushed prices off their peaks.
* European Union leaders face two months of tough bargaining
on money, power and the future governance of the euro zone
before they can boost confidence that the existential threat to
the single currency has faded.
* China could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth
quarter as higher public infrastructure spending nudges the
world's growth engine out of seven consecutive quarters of
cooldown, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013 a
Reuters poll showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro traded at $1.3019, having retreated from a
high of $1.3140 last week. It was seen stuck in a $1.2800/3200
range for now.
* Asian shares fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dented
by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger
than expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the
world's third-biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1730 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Pianalto
speaks
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1720.21 0.22 +0.01 10.00
Spot Silver 31.91 -0.14 -0.44 15.24
Spot Platinum 1614.24 6.24 +0.39 15.88
Spot Palladium 624.50 6.20 +1.00 -4.29
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1721.50 -2.50 -0.15 9.87 6777
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.97 -0.13 -0.41 14.51 1677
Euro/Dollar 1.3029
Dollar/Yen 79.26
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)