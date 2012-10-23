SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from a 1-month low in the previous session, but investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was largely unchanged at $1,727.94 an ounce at 0014 GMT after falling to a 1-month low around $1,713 on Monday -- a level which eventually ignited demand from jewellers and speculators in Asia. * U.S. gold for December was steady at $1,729.30 an ounce. * Even though the Fed is likely to hold off from new action after announcing at its last meeting it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds a month until the U.S. job market improved, its policy statement on Wednesday will still be closely scrutinised. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week. * Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high early on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen softened. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate for October 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 Canada BoC rate decision 1400 Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence for October Federal Reserve begins two-day monetary policy meeting PRICES Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1727.94 -0.35 -0.02 10.50 Spot Silver 32.38 -0.01 -0.03 16.94 Spot Platinum 1606.00 3.70 +0.23 15.29 Spot Palladium 622.50 2.90 +0.47 -4.60 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1729.30 3.00 +0.17 10.37 1653 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.41 0.16 +0.49 16.10 522 Euro/Dollar 1.3066 Dollar/Yen 79.96 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)