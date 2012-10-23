SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Gold held above $1,720 an
ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices
rebound from a 1-month low in the previous session, but
investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was largely unchanged at $1,727.94 an ounce at
0014 GMT after falling to a 1-month low around $1,713 on Monday
-- a level which eventually ignited demand from jewellers and
speculators in Asia.
* U.S. gold for December was steady at $1,729.30 an
ounce.
* Even though the Fed is likely to hold off from new action
after announcing at its last meeting it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed bonds a month until the U.S. job market
improved, its policy statement on Wednesday will still be
closely scrutinised.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on
Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for
the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy
meeting next week.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high
early on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen softened.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate for October
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 Canada BoC rate decision
1400 Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence for October
Federal Reserve begins two-day monetary policy
meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1727.94 -0.35 -0.02 10.50
Spot Silver 32.38 -0.01 -0.03 16.94
Spot Platinum 1606.00 3.70 +0.23 15.29
Spot Palladium 622.50 2.90 +0.47 -4.60
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1729.30 3.00 +0.17 10.37 1653
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.41 0.16 +0.49 16.10 522
Euro/Dollar 1.3066
Dollar/Yen 79.96
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)