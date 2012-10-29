SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Gold edged up on Monday after robust U.S. economic data lifted prices in the previous session, but gains could be capped by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering concerns about Greece's debt woes and whether Spain will ask for a bailout. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold had added $4.55 an ounce to $1,715.31 by 0018 GMT, still well below an 11-month high above $1,795 an ounce hit in early October. * U.S. gold for December rose $4.30 to $1,716.20 an ounce. * U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter as a late burst in consumer spending offset the first cutbacks in investment in more than a year by cautious businesses. * Bullish bets on U.S. commodities by hedge funds and other big speculators have fallen to a near 2-1/2 month low, trade data showed on Friday, as oil and gold saw heavy selling for a second straight week. * Spain has no immediate need of help from the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme and should try to refinance itself before requesting aid, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said. * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out public investors accepting a debt restructuring, or "haircut", on their Greek bonds but said in an interview that a debt repurchasing programme could be considered. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy meeting. The euro inched down and the dollar index was steady. * Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,961.53 after falling 1.4 percent on Friday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 1230 Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index Sep 1430 Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1715.31 4.55 +0.27 9.69 Spot Silver 32.12 0.13 +0.41 16.00 Spot Platinum 1551.49 -18.51 -1.18 11.38 Spot Palladium 597.72 -1.28 -0.21 -8.40 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1716.20 4.30 +0.25 9.54 3132 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.16 0.12 +0.37 15.19 768 Euro/Dollar 1.2926 Dollar/Yen 79.65 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)